Denny Bentley Received from Fort Myers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the addition of pitcher Denny Bentley from the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney disseminated the move.

Bentley posted nine saves for Fort Myers to top all Twins minor leaguers and sit in a first-place tie atop the Low-A Southeast leaderboard. The southpaw's only past experience with Cedar Rapids came exclusively within the 2019 Midwest League playoffs. Minnesota selected Bentley in the 33rd round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Howard College.

Cedar Rapids now has a roster featuring 29 active players along with seven individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The penultimate homestand of the 2021 Kernels season features six games against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers starting at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday with the series opener. Cedar Rapids right-hander Ben Gross (5-1, 3.25) will face Wisconsin right-hander Joey Matulovich (1-1, 6.23), and Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Recognition Night is on tap for Tuesday's homestand opener. This year's hall of fame class of Dick Breitbach, Wayne Cato, Marc Bombard, and Keith Lockhart will be recognized in a special ceremony prior to the contest.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

