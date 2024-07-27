Denis Bouanga TOO STRONG for Tijuana Defenders Finds the Goal for @LAFC
July 27, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 27, 2024
- Minnesota United Falls 2-0 on the Road Against the Seattle Sounders - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Win Over Club Tijuana - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 Action Home with 2-0 Win Over Minnesota - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Opens Leagues Cup 2024 with 3-0 Win Over Club Tijuana
- LAFC Transfers Defender Mamadou Fall to FC Barcelona of Spain's La Liga
- LAFC Defeats Seattle Sounders 3-0
- LAFC Travels to Face Seattle, Saturday, July 20, at Lumen Field
- LAFC Plays to a 1-1 Draw with Real Salt Lake