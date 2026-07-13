Denis Bouanga Takes Us Shopping Down Rodeo Drive

Published on July 13, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC YouTube Video







LAFC star striker and all-time leading goalscorer Denis Bouanga takes us on one of his routine shopping trips down Rodeo Drive.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2026

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