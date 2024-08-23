Denis Bouanga 6 GOALS 3 ASSISTS Power @LAFC's Run to the @LeaguesCup Final!
August 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #lafc
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2024
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Los Angeles Galaxy - Atlanta United FC
- Lou Malnati's Named Presenting Partner of August 31 Match Versus Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Rosters Announced for the Uruguay vs Guatemala International Friendly on Sep. 1 at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Injury Report: Two Absent vs. Chicago - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF Set to Resume MLS Regular Season in Search of Clinching Playoffs Berth - Inter Miami CF
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Hosts Orlando on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Columbus Crew SC
- New England Revolution Visit CF Montréal on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Seattle Sounders FC Announces the Return of RAVE Foundation's Rave Green Run Presented by Providence Swedish - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Announces Good Together Night Presented by Publix on August 24 - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Restart MLS League Play with Visit to Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Returns to MLS Action at GEODIS Park against Austin FC - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Final 2024 MLS Stretch Run Saturday against San Jose - Real Salt Lake
- Inter&Co Stadium Ready to Welcome Back Orlando City and Orlando Pride for Regular Season Returns - Orlando City SC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Midfielder Loïc Mesanvi - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Advances to Leagues Cup 2024 Final with 4-0 Win Over Colorado; Qualifies for Concacaf Champions Cup 2025
- LAFC Takes on Colorado in 2024 Leagues Cup Semifinals, Wednesday, August 21, at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Defeats Seattle 3-0 to Advance to Leagues Cup Semifinals
- LAFC's MLS Regular Season Road Match vs. Vancouver Whitecaps Rescheduled for October 13
- LAFC Travels to Face Seattle in 2024 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Saturday, August 17, at Lumen Field