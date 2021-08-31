DeMartino Named Griffins Video Coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday announced the addition of Justin DeMartino as the new video coach for the Grand Rapids Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., DeMartino most recently served as the assistant coach and video coordinator for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League during the 2020-21 campaign.

"We are looking forward to Justin joining our staff. He has a great knowledge of the game and will bring a unique perspective based on his background and experiences," head coach Ben Simon said. "His role is very important both in helping the team prepare for games and in the continued individual development of our players in Grand Rapids."

Prior to joining the Phantoms, DeMartino spent three years primarily as the associate head coach with the Topeka Pilots of the North American Hockey League. DeMartino was the team's interim head coach for most of 2017-18 and added director of scouting duties in 2019-20.

He also has experience in the college ranks with Ferris State University, where he served as an assistant coach and video coordinator during the 2016-17 season.

DeMartino graduated from Ferris State in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in communications with a focus on sports communication. During his four-year playing career as a Bulldog, DeMartino racked up 12 goals, 25 assists and 37 points. The right winger helped the Bulldogs capture the Central Collegiate Hockey Association's regular-season championship in 2011-12.

