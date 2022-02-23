Delta Teammates Return to Rochester

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are thrilled to welcome back a pair of San Joaquin Delta teammates in outfielder Nico Regino and infielder Zach Meddings.

Regino, a native of Elk Grove, Calif, finished fourth on the Honkers with a .449 slugging percentage last season. In 13 games the 20 year old hit a pair of homeruns and drove in eight. Regino is a redshirt sophomore at San Joaquin Delta where he posted a .288 batting average and .367 on-base-percentage back in 2020.

"We are very excited to have Nico join us again this summer," said Honkers head coach and San Joaquin Delta assistant coach Andrew Urbistondo. "He shows an incredible understanding of the game which is paired with some impressive tools. He has a great swing and can track it down in any outfield position."

Meddings, also a native of Elk Grove, Calif, recorded a hit in 10 of the 17 games he played in for Rochester last summer. The 21 year old was on-base often, posting a .355 on-base percentage and scoring six runs while driving in five more for the Honkers last year. The Rochester infielder attended Franklin High School in Elk Grove where he won the Delta League MVP in 2019. Across four seasons at Franklin, he hit .322 with 99 runs scored.

"Zach made an immediate impact at third-base and in the lineup for us last summer," said Urbistondo. "His game savvy along with physical ability will make him a top player for us this year."

