Delmarva Shorebirds Announce Food & Beverage Partnership with Professional Sports Catering

February 28, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, announced today that they have entered into a long-term agreement with Professional Sports Catering, LLC (PSC). PSC will manage all aspects of the food operations at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, including concessions, premium, and all special events held at the facility.

"We are excited to partner with PSC as the new food and beverage provider for the Shorebirds to elevate our overall food operations to the next level," said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "Food and beverage is a vital part of our fan experience and we look forward to debuting all the new PSC products and exceptional service as we continue to grow the first-class atmosphere at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tom Volpe, Pat Filippone, and the Delmarva Shorebirds team," said PSC founder and CEO Tom Dickson. "They are among the most respected ownership groups in baseball and we're looking forward to working in unison to deliver an exceptional food and beverage experience to the Shorebirds fans. We've jumped in with two feet to add several fan enhancements for this season, including fresh concepts and menus throughout the concessions level and new speed-of-service-focused point-of-sale technology."

The Shorebirds will celebrate their 25th season in 2020 and have entertained over five million fans since beginning play at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Md., in 1996. The team captured South Atlantic League titles in 1997 and 2000 and successfully hosted the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011. Recently named the 2019 MiLB.com Minor League Team of the Year, the Shorebirds are excited to welcome in the next wave of Orioles stars in hopes of capturing their third South Atlantic League crown.

