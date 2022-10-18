Delma Rivera-Lytle Named Grand Marshal of York Halloween Parade

October 18, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America Delma Rivera-Lytle has been named Grand Marshal of the 2022 York Halloween Parade presented by Traditions Bank. Parade officials announced today the Seven Valleys resident will lead the 72nd edition of the annual event when it kicks off Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m. at the York Fairgrounds.

A long-time proponent of diversity and inclusion, Rivera-Lytle was crowned Ms. Pennsylvania Senior America in June, after spending many years as a diversity education specialist in the Central York School District, the same district she attended as a young girl. She also helped create and serves on the board of Latinos Unidos of York and is a member of Governor Tom Wolf's Advisory Commission on Latino Affairs.

The York native earned Puerto Rico's Medal of Excellence for her work on five hurricane relief effort missions to Puerto Rico, her parents' homeland and her childhood home for many years before her family moved to York and her father opened his own medical practice in town. Her parents later founded the York Spanish American Center, where Rivera-Lytle served as a social worker for four years.

The 63-year-old said she was deeply honored and very excited to have such a prominent role in the parade she's been attending and participating in since she was a young girl. She added that she'll ride in the parade in the 1974 Corvette convertible gifted to her by her father when she was a senior in high school. Her husband, Charles Lytle, will drive the historic auto.

"Delma has contributed to the York area in so many ways that she was the perfect fit to serve as Grand Marshal," said Eric Menzer, president of the York Revolution, the event organizer. "She embodies the spirit of community that is at the heart of Traditions Bank's annual sponsorship of this beloved tradition. We could not be more excited to have one of York's most passionate civic leaders leading this year's parade."

Registration is still open for the 2022 York Halloween Parade presented by Traditions Bank. Marking its 72nd march through downtown York, the parade will launch Sunday, October 30, at 2 p.m. from the York Fairgrounds and travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

Commercial and non-profit organizations, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups and more are encouraged to sign up at www.yorkhalloweenparade.com. The 2022 parade them is "My Favorite Monster."

Non-profit organizations may register for free, thanks to the sponsorship of Traditions Bank.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from October 18, 2022

Delma Rivera-Lytle Named Grand Marshal of York Halloween Parade - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.