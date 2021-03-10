Dell Diamond to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccination Site

March 10, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express, in partnership with Williamson County and COVID-19 testing and public health services startup Curative, are excited to announce that Dell Diamond will become a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning on Friday, March 12, with over 2,000 vaccines per day available to approved residents by appointment.

Appointments are required to receive the vaccine and are only available to residents on the registered waitlist through Williamson County. Those currently qualified to be on the waitlist are front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, educators, residents age 65 and older and residents age 16 and older with other health related issues that could exacerbate the effects of COVID-19. Those who qualify can register for the waitlist by visiting wilco.org. An email will be sent with information regarding scheduling an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's an honor for Curative to deliver vaccination deployment in the Round Rock community. This is a significant moment in history, and we are ready to bring these life-saving vaccines to people who need them," CIO and Co-Founder of Curative Isaac Turner said. "Curative has disrupted the traditional healthcare delivery system by rapidly scaling COVID-19 testing at thousands of sites across the country in a matter of months. We are eager to put our proven model to work for the COVID-19 vaccine. As we enter this new phase of the pandemic, we're building on everything we learned over the last year at Curative and we look forward to making healthcare more accessible to all, both now and in the future as we evolve as a company."

Working closely with the Round Rock Express and Williamson County, Curative will lead a coordinated vaccine deployment effort to the greater Round Rock area. Given the complex vaccination process, Curative will provide healthcare workers, including registered nurses, and support vaccine education, registration and delivery. This collaboration brings public health expertise, local leadership and the private sector together to safely speed up the vaccination process for the community at large.

"Since the Round Rock Express was founded in 2000, passionately participating in the community has been a pilar of our organization's core values. It is a true privilege to partner with Curative and Williamson County to use Dell Diamond as a mass vaccination site," Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We are honored to play a role in helping Central Texans receive the COVID-19 vaccine. This collaborative effort will vaccinate thousands of residents a day and help put us on a track back to normalcy."

The northwest parking lot at Dell Diamond will serve as the registration area with vaccines being administered in the east parking lot. Having already administered more than 17 million COVID-19 tests and 10,000 influenza vaccines, Curative's plan builds on proven partnerships, robust software and effective infrastructure. Curative manages a supply and cold chain to safely store doses of vaccine, in compliance with CDC standards, and can work with many vaccine manufacturing partners by integrating with manufacturer's logistics chains or using Curative's own systems.

"We are grateful to the State of Texas for providing us with enough vaccines to open this additional vaccination site so that all seniors in Williamson County who wish to receive the vaccine can be vaccinated by the end of March," Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell said.

While Dell Diamond is serving as the vaccination site, all vaccination-related logistics are managed by Curative and Williamson County. For more details, please visit curative.com or wilco.org/coronavirus.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2021, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 10, 2021

Dell Diamond to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccination Site - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.