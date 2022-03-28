Dell Diamond to Host Huston-Tillotson Senior Day Game

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express are proud to partner with Peak Events to host the Huston-Tillotson University Rams' Senior Day baseball game on Saturday, April 16 at Dell Diamond. The Rams are set to face the University of the Southwest Mustangs at 12:00 p.m.

A portion of proceeds from all tickets sold will be donated back to the University of the Southwest to assist with the recent tragedy involving the school's golf program. Seven members of the Mustangs' men's and women's golf teams were killed in an automobile accident in West Texas on the way to a competition on March 15. Tickets can be purchased at RRExpress.com.

"We are honored to work alongside Peak Events to bring this special game to Dell Diamond. It is a privilege to get to use Dell Diamond to celebrate the Rams' seniors while also raising money to support the University of the Southwest during this incredibly difficult time," Round Rock Express Assistant General Manager Stu Scally said. "We invite the Central Texas community to rally around these teams and join us for a great day of baseball on April 16."

Celebrating their Senior Day, the Huston-Tillotson Rams will be donning Austin Black Senators uniforms created by the Round Rock Express to pay homage to the Minor Negro League baseball team that was based in Austin from the 1920s through the 1940s. The Rams home facility, Downs Mabson Field, was home to the original Austin Black Senators and their star shortstop Willie Wells, a native Austinite who was credited with inventing the batting helmet and teaching Jackie Robinson how to master the double play, in addition to several other athletic feats on the diamond. In 2021, the Round Rock Express partnered with the Nolan Ryan Foundation to re-establish a memorial scholarship for Wells at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.

"We are excited to again partner with the Round Rock Express and to be able to sponsor this year's Huston-Tillotson baseball senior night at Dell Diamond," Peak Events Vice President Nathan Wooldridge said. "We hope this will be a unique and memorable experience for all of the participating student-athletes and especially for those seniors who have had to endure the last few years and all the trials that came with it. We would like to invite everyone in the Round Rock and Austin community to come out to support these student athletes and help us give them the opportunity to play in front of a large crowd one last time!"

The game will be Huston-Tillotson's first home contest this season in which fans are permitted to watch the team play. Parking at Dell Diamond is free and game tickets can be purchased at RRExpress.com.

The Round Rock Express kick off the 2022 campaign with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

