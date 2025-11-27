Delaware Blue Coats vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
Published on November 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 26, 2025
- College Park Drops Wednesday Night Contest against the Long Island Nets 125-101 - College Park Skyhawks
- Sioux Falls Topples Windy City 129-122 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Go-Go Launch "Season of Thanks" - New Community Ticket Offers Announced Ahead of November 30 Game - Capital City Go-Go
- Golden State Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton & Gui Santos to Santa Cruz - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Game Preview: Skyforce at Bulls - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Birmingham Squadron Acquire Giddy Potts Via Available Player Pool - Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Acquire Giddy Potts Via Available Player Pool - Birmingham Squadron
- Stephen Thompson Jr. Selected to Play for Puerto Rico in November World Cup Qualifiers - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.