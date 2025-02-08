Delaware Blue Coats vs. Long Island Nets - Game Highlights
February 8, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Delaware Blue Coats YouTube Video
Check out the Delaware Blue Coats Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 8, 2025
- Washington Signs Jaylen Martin to Two-Way Contract - Capital City Go-Go
- Herd Defeated by the Skyhawks - Wisconsin Herd
- T.J. Warren Scores Franchise-Best 47 Points: Westchester Knicks Edge Cleveland Charge with Dramatic Overtime Victory - Westchester Knicks
- Tolu Smith Selected to Participate in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Motor City Cruise
- Game Preview: vs Greensboro Swarm - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- South Bay Lakers Eclipse Valley Suns in Friday Night Victory - South Bay Lakers
- Stellar Shooting Sees Santa Cruz Warriors Stun the Austin Spurs, 119-103 - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delaware Blue Coats Stories
- Delaware Falls to Osceola, 113-104
- Coats Contain Swarm, Win 111-102
- Coats Fall to Charge, 122-110
- Charge Defeat Blue Coats, 112-107
- Coats Cruise Past Motor City, 114-99