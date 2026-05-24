Delanie Sheehan with a Beautiful Assist to Yazmeen Ryan
Published on May 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC YouTube Video
Check out the Denver Summit FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 23, 2026
- Gotham FC Drops Third-Place Match to Host Side Pachuca - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Comes up Just Short to NC Courage in First Home Defeat - Racing Louisville FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave FC - May 24, 2026 - Orlando Pride
- Goals from Ijeh, Sanchez secure Courage's 100th regular season win - North Carolina Courage
- Three Gotham Lineup Changes for Concacaf W Champions Cup Third-Place Match - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Utah - Denver Summit FC
- San Diego Wave FC Return Home to Host Orlando Pride - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Utah
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Second Sellout
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs. Orlando Pride
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes at Houston Dash
- Carson Pickett Named Denver Summit FC's Nominee for the 2026 Lauren Holiday Impact Award Presented by Nationwide