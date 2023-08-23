Dekumbis Looking to Rebound in Year Two

August 23, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







Vinnie Dekumbis will return to Port Huron for the 2023-24 season the Prowlers announced Saturday. The Swiss forward played 13 games last year but finished the season on injured reserve.

Dekumbis joined the Prowlers for the second week of the season and was trusted with power play and penalty kill duties. He began to heat up offensively with points in four of his last five games, including two the game he was injured in on Dec. 2 in Carolina.

Dekumbis made an attempt to return on Dec. 30 but took a hard hit in that game and did not return for the rest of the season. He was officially put on injured reserve in February. Overall, he finished with seven points in 13 games.

"It's going to be great to have Vinnie here once again," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Last year, his season was cut short by injury, right as he was finding his groove. I think with a full summer of preparation and the experience of last year, he will be a dominant force on both ends of the rink."

Dekumbis and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.