Defensive Player of the Week 11 - Antwon Kincade

May 30, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Following a win against the top-scoring offense in the league at the time, Antwon Kincade was a force to be reckoned with. Kincade finished the night with 10.5 tackles, one-and-a-half tackles for loss, an interception, half a sack, and two pass breakups against the top passer in the league. Along with a winning performance for Bay Area, Antwon Kincade earns Defensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this season.

