Defensive Player of the Week 10 - Laronji Vason-McCoy
May 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
In a victorious matchup against the Jacksonville Sharks, defensive back Laronji Vason-McCoy hauled in his first two interceptions of the 2024 season, leading the team in that category. Vason-McCoy also ended the night with four-and-a-half tackles, including a forced fumble. This performance earned Vason-McCoy Week 10 Defensive Player of the Week.
