Defensive Depth Added for 24-25

Four new defensemen have been inked for the Minnesota Wilderness for next season.

The Wilderness this week announced Karson Young of Cloquet, Owen Smith of Maple Grove, MN, Charles Antrilli of Oaklyn, NJ, and Talan Del Signore from the Esmark Stars program have signed tenders for the 2024-25 season.

Both Young and Smith come to the NAHL Wilderness after playing last weekend with the Minnesota Wilderness 18U team at the Prospects Challenge in Blaine, MN. The Wilderness 18U team won the tournament's 18U championship, finishing unbeaten with a 5-0 record. Both players also led all defensemen in scoring while playing for their respective high school teams during the 23-24 season.

Young topped all Cloquet-Esko-Carlton blue liners with 7 goals, 21 assists and 28 points over 27 games as an 11th grader. Meanwhile, Smith finished atop the defensemen scoring charts for the Maple Grove Crimson, posting 8 goals and 27 assists for 35 points over 28 games as a high school senior.

Antrilli was a junior hockey rookie in 23-24, playing 23 games in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) with the Northern Cyclones while recording four assists. He also skated in 10 games with the Philadelphia Little Flyers 18U AAA where he scored one goal and added five assists for six points.

Del Signore skated in 91 games this past season for the Pennsylvania-based Esmark Stars 16U AAA program including four playoff games. Del Signore also registered some impressive offensive numbers, generating 18 goals and 31 assists for 49 points.

Del Signore also played five games for Esmark's 18U AAA team.

All four will be invited to the Wilderness' main tryout camp scheduled for July 14-18 in Cloquet.

Name DOB Position Height/Weight Shoots Prior team

Charles Antrilli 5/10/2005 D 5'9â³/148 lbs L Phila. Little Flyers AAA

Talan Del Signore 2/15/2007 D 5'8â³/159 lbs L Esmark Stars AAA

Owen Smith 2/24/2006 D 6'/179 lbs L Maple Grove HS

Karson Young 5/25/2006 D 6'/174 lbs L Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

