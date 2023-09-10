Defensemen Pepe Added to Camp Roster

September 10, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that returner Brenden Pepe has been added to the training camp roster for the 2023-2024 season. Pepe played seven games for the FPHL Danbury Hat Tricks during the 2021-2022 season.

The six-foot three-inch defensemen completed his first full professional season with the Rail Yard Dawgs in 2022-2023. Pepe appeared in 48 games and registered nine points and 33 penalty minutes. He also appeared in all nine Rail Yard Dawgs playoff games and added two assists during the postseason.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will raise a championship banner to kick off the 2023-2024 season on Friday, October 20. Single game tickets for Opening Night and all other home games go on sale September 20 at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now through the Dawgs' front office.

2023-2024 Training Camp Roster as of September 8:

Stephen Alvo

Billy Roche

Dominiks Marcinkevics

Alex DiCarlo

Jacob Kelly

Steven Leonard

Sean Leonard

Nick Ford

Brendan Pepe

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 10, 2023

Defensemen Pepe Added to Camp Roster - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.