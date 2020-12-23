Defenseman Trevor Hamilton Returns to Walleye

TOLEDO, OH - Defenseman Trevor Hamilton has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Hamilton, 25, returns stateside and to Toledo, after spending last season in Europe where he played 45 games in the EBEL with the Graz 99ers in Graz, Austria scoring four goals and 16 assists for 20 points.

"Trevor is an exciting addition to our roster," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He was a very big piece of our success during the Kelly Cup run in 2019. He's a versatile defenseman, who can play in all situations and has a great compete level. He is a great teammate and has a locker room presence that will continue to shape our culture."

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman made his professional debut with the Walleye in 2017. He returned in 2018-19, splitting his rookie season between Toledo, posting 14 points in 28 games (5G, 9A), and the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Hamilton skated in 17 games for the Griffs scoring one goal and two assists for four points and eight penalty minutes.

A former Nittany Lion, the Gross Pointe Farms, Michigan native left Penn State as one of the most decorated defensemen to play for the program. He was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Big Ten following his senior season. He skated in all 38 games scoring six goals and setting a single-season Penn State defenseman record with 23 assists leading all Big Ten Defensemen with 29 points and the entire nation with 109-blocked shots, setting a single season Penn State record.

