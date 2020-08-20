Defenseman Tommy Parran Re-Signs for a Second Season with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Tommy Parran has been signed to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Parran skated in 46 games (2 goals, 5 assists) with Adirondack last season and was tied for third on the team in +/- with a +4 rating. The 25-year-old made his professional debut with the Thunder at the end of the 2018-19 season last year when he signed an amateur try-out. After recording an assist in three games, the Shaker Heights, OH native then returned to Ohio State University to complete his education.

"I'm excited to be back in Glens Falls for another season," Parran said. "It truly is a great place to play with great teammates and amazing fans! I'm thankful that Alex (Loh), Pete (Dineen), and management gave me this opportunity. I'm looking forward to making a championship run."

In his time with the Buckeyes, Parran racked up 26 points (7 goals, 19 assists) in 121 games and was +6 in his collegiate career. In 18-19, Parran became the first player in Ohio State hockey history to be named a top 5 finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Parran played his junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL (United States Hockey League) where he had 20 points (8 goals, 12 assists) in 104 games and also served as an assistant captain. The 5'11, 185-pound defenseman helped lead the Phantoms to an Anderson Cup victory while the team set a USHL-record with a 17-game winning streak.

