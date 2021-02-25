Defenseman Sissons Assigned to Florida

February 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - The New Jersey Devils have assigned defenseman Colby Sissons from Binghamton (AHL) to the Florida Everblades.

Sissons, 23, will be entering his third professional season. Since turning pro in 2018, the defenseman has skated with Binghamton and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Last season with Adirondack, Sissons totaled seven goals and 23 assists in 48 appearances, while appearing in six games with Binghamton.

Prior to turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native played four seasons with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League from 2014 to 2018.

The Everblades will face the South Carolina Stingrays for the second game out of a trio of home games on Friday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 pm at Hertz Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.