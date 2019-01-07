Defenseman Parrone Called up to ECHL Norfolk

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has loaned defenseman Brandon Parrone to ECHL Norfolk. Parrone becomes the 16th call-up from Peoria's roster to the next level this season, and one of nine players currently on loan to an ECHL team.

Parrone heads to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, where Rivermen defenseman Cody Smith is currently on loan, and where former Rivermen blueliners Brandon Rumble and Austin Frank were called up to in early December. Rivermen defensemen Jake Flegel (Atlanta), and Chris Rygus (Jacksonville), and Guillaume Naud (Indy) as well as centers Will Smith (Adirondack) and Joseph Widmar (Atlanta), winger Joe Kalisz (Maine) and goaltender Storm Phaneuf (Kalamazoo) are also currently on loan to ECHL clubs.

Parrone joined the Rivermen via trade with the Macon Mayhem October 25, and to-date has skated in 17 contests for Peoria, recording a goal, three assists and a +9 rating. Last season between the Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers, Parrone recorded a goal and six assists in 48 games, adding a helper in five playoff outings with the Mayhem.

The Rivermen return to action this Friday and Saturday night at Evansville before returning home to face the Quad City Storm January 18 & 19 with postgame concerts after both home games. Tickets for all of Peoria's remaining 2018-19 regular-season home games are available by calling the Rivermen office at (309)-676-1040.

Single-game, group and season tickets for Peoria's 37th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, or by phone at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

