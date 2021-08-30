Defenseman Kramer Joins Storm

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm has signed defenseman Ricky Kramer to a training camp contract. Kramer was a member of the 2019-2020 Storm roster. The Stafford, NH native came to the Quad Cities from the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears where he tallied three goals and 22 assists in 37 games. In 11 games with the Storm Kramer scored a goal and six assists.

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center Friday October 15th and mini plans are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

