Defenseman Gustav Forsling Assigned to Rockford

October 22, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks today announced they have assigned defenseman Gustav Forsling to the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs.

Forsling, 22, spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Blackhawks, logging 13 points (3g, 10a) in 41 games. He set career-high marks in games played, goals, assists and points, and produced his first career three-point effort with a goal and two helpers on Dec. 8 vs. Buffalo.

The Linköping, Sweden native was assigned to Rockford on Jan. 21 last season and concluded the campaign with five points (2g, 3a) in 18 contests with the IceHogs. Forsling also suited up for each of Rockford's 13 postseason games and tallied one goal and four assists during the Calder Cup playoffs.

Overall, the blueliner has combined for 18 points (5g, 13a) in 79 career NHL games with Chicago, and 13 points (3g, 10a) in 48 career AHL contests with Rockford.

Forsling was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round (126th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

NEXT HOME GAME: Wednesday, Oct. 24 vs. San Antonio Rampage | 7 p.m.

The Rockford IceHogs will host the San Antonio Rampage for the first time this season Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The contest is the first "Wednesday Dog Day" of the 2018-19 season, in which fans are invited to bring their dog to the game for an additional $2. Hot dogs will also be available for the discounted price of just $2 during Wednesday's contest.

