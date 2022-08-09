Defenseman Dylan Carabia Re-Signs with Ice Flyers: Pensacola Ice Flyers

(Pensacola, FL) - 2021-22 SPHL All-Rookie Team Defenseman, Dylan Carabia, has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 Season.

Dylan had an exceptional year last year. He had a tremendous year offensively for us and played a lot of minutes and a lot of good hockey. He should be coming in with a ton of confidence and be a big force in our league.

Head Coach Rod Aldoff

Carabia, the Sebastion, Florida-native, returns for his sophomore season with Ice Flyers after ranking fourth in defensive scoring and first in defensive rookie scoring during the 2021-22 season. In 55 games played, Carabia tallied 39 points with 8 goals and 31 assists.

Re-signing with Pensacola was a no-brainer. The winning culture Coach Rod has created over the years is special to be a part of and I look forward to continuing that this year. Playing at the hangar in front our fans is an absolute privilege that I will forever be grateful for. I can't wait to get started.

Dylan Carabia

