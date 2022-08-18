Defenseman Cory Dennis Rejoins Ice Flyers

August 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - Defenseman Cory Dennis has signed a contract for the 2022-23 Ice Flyers season.

The Madison, Wisconsin-native spent the last four seasons at NCAA III Concordia University Wisconsin before joining the Ice Flyers in the latter half of the 2021-22 season. In college, Dennis played a total of 94 games in which he scored 16 goals and tallied 36 assists. In the 17 games played with the Ice Flyers last season, Dennis found the back of the net three times and contributed with five assists.

"Cory came in last season and did a remarkable job," said head coach Rod Aldoff. "He's a very talented player and I only see huge upside with him as each day goes along in his pro career. Heads up skating defenseman are hard to find, so we're excited to have him back."

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 18, 2022

Defenseman Cory Dennis Rejoins Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.