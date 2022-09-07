Defenseman Colan Fitzgerald Signs with Bulls

The Birmingham Bulls have announced the signing of defenseman Colan Fitzgerald to the roster for the 2022-2023 SPHL season. The twenty-three-year-old comes to the Bulls by way of the Binghamton Black Bears in the Federal Prospect Hockey League. Fitzgerald appeared in fifty-two games for the Black Bears last season, scoring two goals and assisting on seventeen more.

The 2021-2022 FPHL season was the inaugural season for the Binghamton Black Bears, and Fitzgerald played a major role in guiding the organization to the playoffs in their first-ever season as a franchise. In the three playoff games the team played, Colan Fitzgerald scored in two of them. The Burr Ridge, Illinois native played three seasons in college at Indiana University, scoring twenty-one goals and assisting on forty-eight goals. Birmingham Bulls head coach Craig Simchuk is excited about what he has seen from the rookie and is excited to watch him grow in Birmingham. "Colan is a speedy defenseman who likes to get up and join the rush. We have watched a lot of film on him, and we like what we see. He will help us with speed on the backend and also contribute offensively."

Birmingham will be on the road to take on the Vermillion County Bobcats to begin their 2022- 2023 campaign on October 21st and 22nd. They will then take on the Huntsville Havoc in Huntsville on October 28th. Birmingham will have their first home game of the season on October 29th, taking on the Knoxville Ice Bears.

