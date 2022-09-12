Defenseman Brian Kerrigan Signs in Macon

September 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, Ga - Brian Kerrigan signs on for another season with the Macon Mayhem.

The Warrenton, VA native will return for his second season on defense for the Mayhem. Kerrigan appeared in 50 games during the 2021-22 season for Macon and recorded 1 goal and 7 assists.

"I like to see a young defensive core in Macon," says head coach Nick Niedert. "Kerrigan is going to be a big part of that and we're happy that he will be back in a Mayhem uniform this season"

The Macon Mayhem open the 2022-23 season at home in Macon Coliseum against the Huntsville Havoc on Friday, October 21. More information can be found at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from September 12, 2022

Defenseman Brian Kerrigan Signs in Macon - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.