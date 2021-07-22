Defenseman Blake Thompson Returns to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Blake Thompson has been signed a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Originally signed on for last season with Adirondack, this upcoming year will be Thompson's third full season with the Thunder after he joined the team following a stint with the Cincinnati Cyclones in December of 2017. The 28-year-old played in 42 games last season and recorded two goals and 10 assists. Thompson has played in 171 ECHL games and has accumulated 41 points (9 goals, 32 assists).

"I'm extremely happy to be back in Glens Falls this season," Thompson said. "It has been a long year without hockey and it has only made me want to play even more. I'm motivated and excited for this season and I can't wait to see the great fans in Glens Falls in October."

Before his time in the pro ranks, Thompson played four seasons for St. Norbert College (NCAA D-III), notching 73 points (19 goals, 54 assists) in 112 games. The 6'1, 205-pound defenseman earned all-conference honors in his sophomore and junior seasons. During Thompson's freshman season, the Green Knights won the NCAA D-III Championship.

Thompson played one season in 2012-13 with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League. With the Grizzlies, Thompson netted four goals, added 22 assists, and was a +39 in 47 games played

