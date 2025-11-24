Defense Week Is Here!

Published on November 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) YouTube Video







If you love defense, this one's for you

Here's your first look at #WNBADefenseWeek







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.