Defense Falters in 3-2 Loss

Modesto, CA. - Three unearned runs were enough to send the Modesto Nuts to a 3-2 loss in ten innings against the San Jose Giants Monday night at John Thurman Field.

With the loss, the Nuts (58-75; 28-35) remain one game back of first place with seven games to go in the regular season.

Nick Wells was hurt by two first-inning errors in his start for the Nuts. After a leadoff single by Johneshwy Fargas, Wells recorded two quick outs. Wander Franco followed and rolled a soft groundball to third base that Joe Rizzo misplayed putting runners at the corners.

Jacob Heyward ripped a single into left that scored Fargas but snuck under the glove of left fielder Anthony Jimenez. The misplay allowed Franco to score from first putting the Giants (57-76; 23-40) ahead by two in the first.

Wells worked five innings striking out a career-high-tying nine batters. He allowed just the two unearned runs with one walk and five hits.

Manuel Pazos put the Nuts on the board in the second inning with a solo home run. In the fourth, Nick Zammarelli tied the game when he doubled home Evan White.

From there, the Nuts' offense recorded just one more hit the rest of the night. The Giants' bullpen got a perfect inning from Sam Coonrod. Joey Marciano (W, 1-4) worked three scoreless innings allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

In the tenth, Jacob Heyward drove in the free runner for the game-winning run with a sac fly against Anthony McIver (L, 0-4).

The Nuts welcome in the first place Rawhide on Tuesday night to start a three-game series. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

