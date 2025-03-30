Defenders Come out on Top #Defenders #UFL #DCDefenders #win #football

March 30, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







#UFLonFox #UFL #DCDefenders

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Defenders come out on top #Defenders #UFL #DCDefenders #win #football https://youtube.com/shorts/kUB4Hlq7a6c

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.