Defence to Offence - Saskatchewan Opens the Second Half Strong!: CFL

Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







DaMarcus Fields flips the field to open the second half, and A.J. Ouellette punches it in for Saskatchewan!







Canadian Football League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.