Defence Dominates Early as Lions and Argos Trade Interceptions I CFL

Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







The Lions and Argos trade interceptions on back-to-back plays in a wild defensive sequence in BC.







