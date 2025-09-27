Defence Dominates Early as Lions and Argos Trade Interceptions I CFL
Published on September 26, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
The Lions and Argos trade interceptions on back-to-back plays in a wild defensive sequence in BC.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from September 26, 2025
- British Columbia's Team: Lions to Call Kelowna Home for Start of 2026 Regular Season - B.C. Lions
- Seven Fined for Actions in Week 16; Three Additional Week 15 Fines Levied - CFL
- 112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios - Week 17 - CFL
- Back Home against the Stampeders - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent B.C. Lions Stories
- British Columbia's Team: Lions to Call Kelowna Home for Start of 2026 Regular Season
- Former Acadia Axemen Long Snapper Cam Foran Returns to Lions
- Honour Roll Hat Trick: Rourke Takes Player of the Week; Hatcher Sr. and Horvath Earn Top Positional Praise for Week 16
- Lions Sign American Wide Receiver Isaiah Winstead
- BC Lions Host Toronto Argonauts in Fifth Annual Orange Shirt Day Game this Friday