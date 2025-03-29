Deestroying Makes His FIRST Field Goal in the UFL: United Football League

March 29, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas YouTube Video







Watch Deestroying make his first field goal for the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL.

#UFLonFox #UFL #Deestroying

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Deestroying makes his FIRST field goal in the UFL | United Football League https://youtu.be/t_ulmcJGy58

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.