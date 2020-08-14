Deep Dish Win 3-2, Secure 5th Straight Win

It was a rematch from Tuesday night between the NERDS Herd (3-9) and Deep Dish (6-9). The red hot Deep DIsh beat the Herd 5-1 backed by strong pitching and explosive first inning. The Herd hoped to stop a six game losing streak. In that stretch, they've scored eleven runs to their opponent's thirty-six. For a team that has been sliding down the standings, the Herd came into tonight's game desperate for a win.

The Herd recorded their first hit of the night in the 2nd inning, with a single from Kevin Watson. Their first chance to score came in the following inning. The Herd had a runner on first with two outs. Hayden Cantrelle shot a single into shallow center that moved Terrance Doston to third. Quintin Alexander scorched a ball up the middle, but Justin Jones made an incredible dive to get the third out at second base.

The Deep Dish got on the board in the bottom of the third. David Kyriackou led off with a single to right field. Justin Jones walked soon after, and both runners moved over a base on a ground ball. Kyriackou came in to score on a balk from Blake Marks. A few pitches later, Jones scored on a wild pitch. The Deep Dish left the bases loaded, but took a 2-0 lead.

Kevin Watson of the Herd hit the first extra-base hit in the top of fourth. Watson smashed a one out triple just under the 400 sign in center field. Justin Kunz drew a walk. Mark Traylor grounded into his second double play of the night to leave the Herd scoreless.

The mood in the Herd's dugout wasn't dampened for too long. To lead off the 5th inning, Tyler Ryan sent a missile to the left field patio for his first home run of the season. That's all the Herd would get that inning, but got back in the game trailing 2-1.

In the bottom of the 6th, the Deep Dish were able to score another run. Herd pitcher Johnathan Nunnally walked five batters before being replaced by Kipp Rollings. Rollings left the bases loaded with a strikeout to end the inning. Deep Dish gained some breathing room up 3-1 after five innings.

The Herd were quiet at the plate for more of the night. They had four hits until the top of the 9th. With two outs, Kevin Watson hit a solo shot over the right field fence to make it 3-2. It seemed as if the Herd found some new energy with a potential for a comeback. Justin Kunz lined a ball into right, but Colin Barber made a diving catch to save an extra-base hit to end the game.

Box Score Recap:

NERDS Herd - 2 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 runners left on base

Chicago Deep Dish - 3 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 9 runners left on base

WP - Christian Griffin

LP - Blake Marks

SV - Tyler Johnson

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Brandon Riley - 3/3, 3 1B, R.

