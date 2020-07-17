Deep Dish Outlast Herd 8-7

July 17, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release





It was opening night part two at Dupage Medical Group Field as the NERDS Herd took on the Chicago Deep Dish. Just like last night's game between the Tully Monsters and Slammers, tonight's game didn't disappoint. Tonight's game included 15 runs,18 hits, and 6 lead changes.

In the top of the 1st, the Herd were able to capitalize on two fielding errors to grab the early 1-0 lead. That lead wouldn't last for long as Erik Ostberg drove in two runs on a single in the bottom half. The Deep Dish left two runners on, but had the 2-1 lead.

The 2nd inning proved to be just as eventful as the 1st. In top of the 2nd, the Herd strung together two hits to drive in two runs. Charlie Tilson and Hayden Cantrelle were credited with RBIs. That 4-3 Herd lead was short lived as Andre Nnebe hit a 2-RBI triple in the bottom half to help the Deep Dish regain the lead.

After a quiet 3rd inning, both teams added a run in the 4th. The Herd made some noise with a 2-out single from Hayden Cantrelle that drove in James Free. Peyton Isaacson's lead off double, and Brandon Riley's RBI single kept the Deep Dish ahead 5-4.

The Deep Dish were able to take advantage of the Herd's bullpen as Peyton Isaacson and David Kyriacou both had RBI doubles in the 5th inning. Those hits along with an error extended the Deep Dish's lead to 8-4.

In the 7th inning, Ryan Stacy singled to right field and drove in Hayden Cantrelle. This ended the scoring drought for the Herd, but they still trailed 8-5 after 7 innings.

The Herd were able to make some noise in the top of the 9th with bases loaded and 1 out. Braxton Lights hit two batters and walked another, which left Andrew Click to come in for the final outs. Ryan Stacy hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield which scored one run. Kevin Watson Jr. followed and walked, which made it a one run game. The hopes for a comeback ended when James Free grounded out to first.

The final score of the game was 8-7. The Herd had seven hits with one error. The Deep Dish had eleven hits and three errors. Both teams resume action Saturday morning in the first weekend doubleheader for the City of Champion's Cup.

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Peyton Isaacson - 3 for 4, 2 2B, RBI.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.