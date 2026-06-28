CFL Calgary Stampeders

Dedrick Mills BOWLS Through TWO Defenders on the Way to the Endzone

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


Dedrick Mills takes it twenty yards to the house, leaving two defenders in his wake.

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