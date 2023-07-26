Deck Joins Port Huron Blue Line

The Port Huron Prowlers have added Braden Deck for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old spent last season in the USPHL Premier with three teams.

Deck began 2022-23 with the Pueblo Bulls where he played 20 games before moving to the Rock Springs Prospectors. After 20 games there, he ended the year with the Vernal Oilers where he saw action in 11 regular season games and eight playoff games. Overall, the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native posted seven goals and 24 points in 51 regular season contests and three points in the playoffs.

"After last season, we obviously lost a couple key pieces on the blue line so we've been searching for guys that can improve that area of the game for us," said Prowlers' general manager Matt Graham. "Braden will give us some youth back there, and we're hoping that he can step in and make an impact immediately."

Last season was Deck's second in the USPHL Premier. He has 20 points in 49 games with the Provo Riverblades in 2021-22.

"Playing professionally is what I told myself I'd be doing following junior," Deck said. "Now, it's about coming to training camp, determining my role within the team, and surpassing all the expectations we put on ourselves prior to the season."

