December 7 Transactions Update

December 7, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Rosters continue to fill up for all of the Arena Football One teams, and the teams of AF1 are building teams filled with experienced talent and soon-to-be new stars. With all of the hard work and preparation from our teams, we are excited to continue to lay the groundwork for years to come. Here is the December 7 AF1 Transactions Update for the 2025 AF1 Season.

Here are the players who have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams.

Fred Payton Wilkes-Barre QB

Travis Malakius SW Kansas DL

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from December 7, 2024

December 7 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.