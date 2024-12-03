December 3 Transactions Update

December 3, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The preparations for the 2025 season continue, and all the teams of Arena Football One are signing players in two months before the opening of training camp. Our fans, communities, players, coaches, and more are all excited for the season to get here! Here is the December 3 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) for the 2025 AF1 season with their respective teams.

Ledarian McAllister Washington WR

Svante Davenport Corpus Christi DB

Amos Coleman III Nashville DB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from December 3, 2024

December 3 Transactions Update - AF1

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.