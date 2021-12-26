December 27 Reign Game at San Diego Postponed
December 26, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, their game scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, vs. Ontario (AHL Game #408) has been postponed.
The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
A make-up date has yet to be determined.
Visit ontarioreign.com for the most up to date information. For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2021
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Utica-Rochester Game - AHL
- December 27 Reign Game at San Diego Postponed - Ontario Reign
- Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Ontario-San Diego Game - AHL
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Daniil Tarasov from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Monday's Game at Cleveland Postponed - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Recall Yetman, LeGuerrier and Morris from Fuel - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Monday's Grand Rapids-Cleveland Game - AHL
- IceHogs Wrap up Two-Game Texas Two-Step Weekend Tonight in Cedar Park - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.