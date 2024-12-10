December 10 Transactions Update

December 10, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







It's an all-Orlando Predators kind of day for the Arena Football One Transactions Update! The Predators signed four players to letters of intent for the 2025 AF1 season and are building a strong squad for 2025.

Boqiao Li is a former NFL International Pathway participant who has spent time in the CFL and will be making the move to the defensive line after previously being a linebacker.

All the AF1 teams continue to build out strong rosters for 2025, and there will be more signings and announcements as we turn the calendar to 2025. Here is the AF1 Transactions Update for December 10, 2024.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Boqiao Li Orlando DL

Earl Volz Orlando DL

Marcus Manuel Jr. Orlando WR

George Pinkhardt Orlando OL

