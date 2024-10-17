Debinha and Izzy Rodriguez: Taste of the World Presented by Delta

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current YouTube Video







Someone get Debinha a ballpark hotdog!

Kansas City Current's Izzy Rodriguez and Debinha join #TasteOfTheWorld and discuss their fav American food!

Taste of the World | Presented by Delta

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.