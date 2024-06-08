Dearica Hamby Leads the Sparks with 22 PTS in WIN vs. Dallas!

June 8, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







Dearica Hamby led the charge for the LA Sparks with unmatched energy, propelling her squad to their first home victory of the season against Dallas.

STATS: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.