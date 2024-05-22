Dearica Hamby and Lexie Brown Combines for 37 PTS in Win over Mystics!
May 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
Securing their first win of the SZN, Dearica Hamby and Lexie Brown led their LA Sparks squad to victory! #WelcometotheW
