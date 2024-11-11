Deandre Yedlin Breaks Down His Most Legendary Goals & Assists

November 11, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







@JazzysWorldTV connects with FC Cincinnati's DeAndre Yedlin to talk Cincy and break down his most legendary goals and assists!@jazzy

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #fccincinnati #highlights

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.