Dean, Kingham Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that outfielder Justin Dean and pitcher Nolan Kingham are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Dean, 24, reached base safely in all six games in Biloxi, posting a .360 on-base percentage with two doubles, two home runs, three RBI, and two stolen bases. Dean hit his first home run during Mississippi's 6-3 win on Wednesday at MGM Park, and second, came in the five-homer game on Sunday.

For the season, Dean is batting .235 with a .409/.471/.880 slash line. The Mauldin, SC native was Atlanta's 17th round selection in the 2018 draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne.

Kingham, 24, went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA last week and earned the win in his lone start on Wednesday at Biloxi. During the start, the Las Vegas native struck out four and walked none, surrendering just two runs on three hits over 5.0 innings pitched. Kingham is 1-1 on the season after two starts, and a 6.00 ERA, ten strikeouts, and four walks.

The right-hander was selected by the Braves in the 12th round of the 2018 draft out of Texas.

The M-Braves enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning their second homestand of 2021 on Tuesday at Trustmark Park. The first-leg of the 12-game homestand is a six-game series with Chattanooga from May 18-23. Kingham will make the start for the M-Braves on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm, and be opposed by Chattanooga LHP Nick Lodolo (1-0, 1.08). Lodolo was Cincinnati's first-round selection (7th overall) in 2019 out of TCU.

The homestand will feature the return of Bark in the Park, two Post-Game Fireworks Shows, and two great giveaways. On Friday, May 21, the first 1,000 fans receive a Dansby Swanson replica jersey, courtesy of the Mississippi Forestry Commission. On Friday, May 28, the Braves will wear throwback Jackson Generals jerseys, and the first 1,000 fans will get a replica Generals cap, courtesy of NCADD.

