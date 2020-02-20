Deadline Approaching for OKC Dodgers Rookie League Registration

February 20, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





OKLAHOMA CITY - The deadline is quickly approaching for area youth baseball players to sign up to participate in the 2020 season of the Oklahoma City Dodgers Rookie League, as registration concludes Monday for the league's upcoming third year.

The youth baseball league formed in 2018 in partnership with Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation to increase youth baseball participation in the community, as well as foster an environment that emphasizes leadership, teamwork and sportsmanship. The OKC Dodgers helped provide resources and reduce costs in order to make baseball more accessible to area youth.

The league consists of four baseball divisions to accommodate boys and girls in multiple skill levels and age groups. Teams compete in divisions of 4U T-Ball, 6U T-Ball, 8U Coach Pitch and 10U Kid Pitch.

"Through the Rookie League, we are directly impacting the Oklahoma City community by providing opportunities for area youth to participate in baseball and to help grow the game we know and love," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "We are proud to partner with OKC Parks and Rec to help our youth learn valuable lessons such as teamwork and sportsmanship, while having fun and being active. The Rookie League continues to expand each year and we look forward to opening the 2020 season soon."

The OKC Dodgers Rookie League has already experienced substantial growth. After starting with more than 200 players in 2018, participation quickly grew by 40 percent in 2019 during the league's second season. Rookie League players hailed from throughout Oklahoma City last season, representing 52 of the 74 zip codes in the metro area. More than 300 players have already registered for the league's third season.

Registration fees for 4U and 6U participants are $35 and for 8U and 10U participants are $55 to help cover operation expenses such as umpires and field maintenance. The OKC Dodgers provide jerseys, hats, belts and equipment for each team.

Practices will be held once per week starting March 23. The OKC Dodgers Rookie League season schedule consists of seven games played at Wheeler Park, located at 1120 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City. Game play begins April 4 and runs through June 13.

An on-field parade for OKC Dodgers Rookie League participants will be held prior to an OKC Dodgers game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in May and closing ceremonies will take place at the ballpark in June.

April 19, 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing and the OKC Dodgers recently announced that the No. 19 will be retired in the OKC Dodgers Rookie League to honor the number of children lost in the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building bombing in 1995. No Rookie League participant will ever wear the No. 19 and a memorial display will be placed at Wheeler Park. The OKC Dodgers also recently announced the retirement of the No. 168 to signify the number of total lives lost in the Oklahoma City bombing. The team will place the retired No. 168 next to the currently retired Nos. 1 and 42 along the left field wall at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

For additional information about the OKC Dodgers Rookie League, or to register online to participate this season, please visit okcdodgers.com/rookieleague.

Individuals interested in coaching or volunteering for the OKC Dodgers Rookie League can email ryan.hill@okc.gov or call (405) 297-2477.

Season ticket and group packages for the OKC Dodgers' 2020 season are available now for purchase as the team's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 against Nashville. Single-game tickets go on sale March 3. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182 for more information.

