De Los Santos Powers C's to Victory

May 14, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







HILLSBORO, OR - A three-run home run from Luis De Los Santos was all the offense the Vancouver Canadians needed Thursday night in a 3-2 win over the Spokane Indians (Rockies).

Trailing 1-0 to start the sixth, the C's set the table with a Spencer Horwitz single and a Ryan Gold walk before De Los Santos took right-hander Derrik Watson (L, 0-1) deep for his first home run of 2021.

#10 Blue Jays prospect (MLB.com) CJ Van Eyk bounced back from a rough professional debut and dominated the Indians offense. The Tampa, FL native worked 4.2 innings scattered three hits, walked two and tied a team high with seven strikeouts. His lone mistake was a solo home run off the bat of Brenton Doyle to start the fourth, which gave the Rockies affiliate a one-run advantage.

Van Eyk was relieved by Canadians newcomer Brandon Eisert (W, 1-0). The left-hander - who grew up less than 20 minutes from Ron Tonkin Field - retired all seven men he faced and struck out the side in the seventh to earn the win.

Justin Maese (S, 1) worked the final two innings to earn the save despite allowing an unearned run in the eighth.

Horwitz reached base in all four plate appearances, pacing the offense with two hits, two walks and a run scored.

With the win, Vancouver improves to 5-4. It's the first time they have been over .500 this season.

These two teams meet again Friday night. Right-hander Troy Watson will climb the hill for Vancouver for his second start of the year while Spokane sends righty Karl Kauffman to the mound. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets, 12-game plans and season tickets are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

